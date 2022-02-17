Famed jeweler Ben Baller has built an empire off of his talents and is one of the most sought-after designers in the world. His list of celebrity clientele is unlike any other, and over the years, he has expectantly developed close relationships with those that he has worked with. Like millions of others, Baller has watched in awe as Kanye West has taken to social media to call out the ones he loves, including longtime friend Kid Cudi.

It came as a surprise to social media users—and Kid Cudi—when West revealed that the Ohio rapper wouldn't be making an appearance on Donda 2 because he's friends with Pete Davidson.

Cudi clapped back, saying they already discussed this in private while also calling West a "f*ckin' dinosaur." The beef wasn't lost on Ben Baller who posted a few messages of his own about the conflict. TMZ caught up with the jewelry designer and he shared that West requested a chain from him, but he's in no rush to fulfill the order until Ye makes good with Cudi.

“It’s nothing serious. I mean, he’s wanted a chain for a while. Actually, Cudi hit me up about it,” Baller revealed. "I talk to Cudi almost every day. He was like, ‘Hey man, Kanye wants your phone number because he wants to get this chain done.’ Then [West] had one of his employees reach out to me, and then he had Justin LaBoy reach out to me, then I ran into him the other day and I was kinda like, ‘I don’t know, I’m busy.'”

“I got no problem with him directly, but it’s he’s attacking our mutual friend," he added. "I’m close with Cudi and he's obviously close to him, so it’s just a weird situation. Cudi had no idea what he was talking about. He just got back from Paris, he’s just chillin' and then Ye just immediately attacks him. I felt like, ‘Come on, that wasn’t cool.'”

Meanwhile, about an hour ago, West took a screenshot of Cudi's Instagram post where he penned a message about keeping his mind sane. Cudi also encouraged his followers, saying he is with those that are feeling alone. West added in his caption of the screenshot, "Love you family." Check it all out below.