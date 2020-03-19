Back in 2008, well before Kanye West was trying to jump over the Jumpman with his line of AdidasYeezy sneakers, Jordan Brand created a special edition Air Jordan 6 as a tribute to 'Ye's mother, Donda West.

The kicks, said to be limited to just four pairs, are built on white leather uppers, highlighted by a laser-engraved rose pattern on the overlays and embroidered roses on the tongue, toe and heel. Additionally, the hook from Kanye's song "Roses" can be found on the insole.

It's unclear which four people are in possession of the rare Airs but it seems as though they resurface every few years, reminding us of Kanye's time with Nike and Jordan Brand. Scroll through the IG post embedded below for a complete, detailed look at the rare "Donda West" Air Jordan 6 sample.