The construction of Kim and Kanye West's Los Angeles mansion has been something fans have been updated on for some time. While Kanye and Kim spent months building their dream home, they were cooped up with Kim's mom Kris Jenner until their supposed $60 million estate was complete. The Calabasas crib boasts eight bedrooms, a pool, basketball court, green hills, luscious slopes, a studio and more and was designed in part by Kanye, Axel Vervoordt, and Claudio Silvestrin.



Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

The couple has teamed up with Architectural Digest once again to detail more about their home and how their "futuristic Belgian monastery" came to life. In the video below, Kimye explain how they both fell in love with the property when they went on a walk after having North and other aspects of the property that is their favorite. “The one thing Kanye and I had in common was our preference for a neutral palette. I love the simplicity of the design. Everything in the outside world is so chaotic. I like to come into a place and immediately feel the calmness,” Kim said.

As for Kim and Kanye's favourite houseguest, they both agreed that it's none other than Dave Chappelle. Watch in full below.