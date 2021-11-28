The "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert by Kanye West and Drake will likely be the most intriguing live music show of the year, alongside Ye's Donda listening parties and the catastrophic Astroworld.

On Dec. 9 in Los Angeles' Forum, Ye and Drake look to give fans a once-in-a-lifetime performance of their two most recent albums Donda and Certified Lover Boy. The prices are beginning to reflect that effort.

Tickets for the show first went on sale Monday (Nov. 22), as they mostly spanned from $200-$500. At the time, fans found these prices steep, as they wrongfully anticipated the show could potentially free. The confusion stemmed from the name of the show starting with "Free," referring to helping get Larry Hoover clemency from prison, having nothing to do with ticket prices.

Now, likely due to re-sale prices from those who bought the original tickets, prices for seats right by the stage on Ticketmaster.com are going for up to $7500. Fans had some fun on Twitter when they found this out.

While likely most of the stadium will be filled for the show, there may be scattered empty seats duo to fans' hesitance to buy tickets at such a high price.

Would you pay this much to see Kanye West and Drake perform together?