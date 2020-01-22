Tuesday night's Big 12 matchup between Kansas State and Kansas ended with a massive brawl, which will surely result in lengthy suspensions for both Wildcats and Jayhawks players alike.

The whole thing started as Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa was dribbling out the clock, a 22-point lead in hand. Rather than let the seconds tick off the clock, K-State's DaJuan Gordon stole the ball and took off for a layup, prompting De Sousa to give chase. The Jayhawks' big man blocked Gordon's shot at the rim, sending the freshman crashing to the floor.

And then, as seen in the footage embedded below, all hell broke loose Allen Fieldhouse.

In addition to all of the punches thrown, De Sousa was seen holding a stool over his head before an assistant coach intervened and grabbed it from him. The whole thing was like something you'd see at WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

"It's not something to be proud of," said Kansas head coach Bill Self. "What happened showed zero signs of toughness. It's a sign of immaturity and selfishness more so than toughness." "It should have been avoided," Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. "It's my guys -- it's my fault. They came here wanting to have a game, compete, and we didn't compete the way we needed to, and probably a little frustration, especially the young guys."

It remains to be seen what kind of punishment the players will face for their actions. The two teams will meet again on February 29 at Kansas State.

