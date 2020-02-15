Jeff Gebhart of Prairie Village, Kansas is offering $25,000 to anyone who can help him find a girlfriend, as reported by Complex.

The 47-year-old Kansas man launched the website DateJeffG.com to announce the proposition: "I'm single, and I don’t want to go back to the normal, app-based dating stuff," Gebhart explains on the site. "I think that a lot of people treat each other pretty poorly through that, and it's a toxic community. I kinda have a choice there, and I'm choosing not to do that...I'm trying to develop a better way, and I think this is it."

As part of the deal, he's offering to make $25,000 donation to a no-kill dog shelter or charity.

"I don’t need a person to complete me, but I'm looking for a person with qualities that will allow us to complement each other," Gebhart writes. "I'd like to find someone who is fun, easy to spend time with, someone who is confident, driven, shares the same interests as I and has a zest for life. Funny, goofy, and doesn’t take themselves too seriously."

The logistics of the deal are as follows: The earnings cannot go to a prospective girlfriend (meaning you can't nominate yourself), the money will be given out if they stay together for at least one year, and it will be given out in five yearly installments of $5,000.