Over a month ago now, the Washington Football Team decided to remove their former name as public and corporate pressure began to mount. It was clear that many felt as though the name of the team was racist and needed to be changed. While their current name is a placeholder, fans are anxiously awaiting for the arrival of a new nickname.

Now, the Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for some massive changes of their own. In statement on the team's website, the Chiefs noted that they would be banning headdresses and any face paint that mimics Native American culture. They also said that the infamous Arrowhead Chop would be put under review until further notice.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Per Team:

"In 2014, we began a dialogue with a group of local leaders from diverse American Indian backgrounds and experiences. As an organization, our goal was to gain a better understanding of the issues facing American Indian communities in our region and explore opportunities to both raise awareness of American Indian cultures and celebrate the rich traditions of tribes with a historic connection to the Kansas City area. "We are grateful for the meaningful conversations we have had with all of these American Indian leaders. It is important that we continue the dialogue on these significant topics, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future.''

This is a massive move for the franchise that will certainly polarize fans, depending on political affiliation. However, considering the COVID guidelines heading into the season, it's safe to say their won't be fans in attendance, anyway.