mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kano Shares Emotive "Hoodies All Summer" Album

Milca P.
September 01, 2019 00:31
0 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Hoodies All Summer
Kano

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Kano issues stellar entry with "Hoodies All Summer."


UK emcee Kano has returned to share his sixth studio album, dropping off Hoodies All Summer, the sixth studio album to adorn his catalog.

The specially-curated effort features a select group of features as Kano recruits Popcaan, Ghetts, and Kojo Funds among others for the assist while tackling subjects that include racism, poverty, and youth violence to craft a textured effort that proves to be Kano's most prolific to date.

“It feels quite sinister… But a hoodie’s also like a defense mechanism — a coat of armor, protection from the rain," he told Apple Music. "It’s like we always get rained on but don’t worry, we’re resilient, we wear hoodies all Summer. We’re prepared for whatever.”

Kano hoodies all summer Mixtapes London
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Kano Shares Emotive "Hoodies All Summer" Album
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject