Kano Shares Emotive "Hoodies All Summer" Album

UK emcee Kano has returned to share his sixth studio album, dropping off Hoodies All Summer, the sixth studio album to adorn his catalog.

The specially-curated effort features a select group of features as Kano recruits Popcaan, Ghetts, and Kojo Funds among others for the assist while tackling subjects that include racism, poverty, and youth violence to craft a textured effort that proves to be Kano's most prolific to date.

“It feels quite sinister… But a hoodie’s also like a defense mechanism — a coat of armor, protection from the rain," he told Apple Music. "It’s like we always get rained on but don’t worry, we’re resilient, we wear hoodies all Summer. We’re prepared for whatever.”