Iconic U.T.F.O. artist, best known for hits like “Roxanne, Roxanne” and “Fairytale Lover,” Kangol Kid, has died at just 55 years old, Rolling Stone reports. The Brooklyn native shared his diagnosis with colon cancer back in February of this year, and kept fans updated on the ups and downs of his battle over the course of the last few months.

In a recent Instagram post, Kangol sent out a sincere apology for failing to answer calls and messages, making it sound as though he’d found himself increasingly consumed with fighting off the disease. “Things have become, and are becoming a little more difficult than imagined. I’ve been admitted again for complications related to my condition. Thank you to those who have been instrumental in my latest ordeal. Your actions have been well received and greatly appreciated. I am blessed to have you by my side through this. I love you all,” he wrote.

The tragic news was confirmed by Hip-Hop DX on Saturday, after hearing word from New York City promoter Van Silk, who’s reportedly undergoing treatment for the same type of cancer that Kangol was fighting. “I’m hearing Kangol passed,” he wrote via text message earlier today, then sharing that his suspicious were correct less than half an hour later.

“Early on, we discussed our fight with this disease because my fight with colon cancer is stage 2. He told me it had spread in October. I encourage all to get your prostate and colon checked. May my brother Kangol Rest In Heaven,” Silk reflected.

More and more tributes to the late star have been pouring in as the news spreads. “You made history with U.T.F.O. and ‘Roxanne, Roxanne’ is such a monumental song. Rest Well King!!!” Big Daddy Kane wrote on Instagram.

Check out more fond memories of the late, great Kangol Kid below. RIP.

