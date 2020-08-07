mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kane Brown Releases New Version Of "Cool Again" With Nelly

Alex Zidel
August 07, 2020
Cool Again
Kane Brown Feat. Nelly

Kane Brown and Nelly team up for the new version of "Cool Again."


In case you forgot, Nelly has been doing this country rap thing for decades. Back in 2004, he released "Over & Over" with Tim McGraw, which ended up being a huge hit. Several artists have dabbled in the art of country rap, including Post Malone, Lil Nas X, Juice WRLD, and even DaBaby. But Nelly paved the way for those rappers to explore different sides of their creativity, much like others did before him.

Jumping back on the wave, Nelly has officially jumped on the new version of Kane Brown's song "Cool Again." Destined to be played in department stores for the next ten years, as pointed out in one YouTube comment, the new single is bound to become a hit. With Kane Brown's reach and Nelly's crowd also coming in to support, this is a true cross-over that will likely end up impacting us for eons.

Listen below and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

I really wish that I was kickin' back with you again
Atop the penthouse, somewhere checkin' out the view again
'Cause every time we do it, it's like new again, it feels like new again
Do I need you so?
I'm missin' all that body
Oh, the head to toe
Can't somebody, anybody, tell me? Oh
I just need to ask 'em, "Where the love did go?"

