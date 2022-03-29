This is a story she shared about six months ago, but considering pop culture's climate, Kandi Burruss decided to revisit her time dealing with depression and trauma. Back in September, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and music industry hitmaker revealed that there was a point in her life when she was suicidal. More recently, Burruss co-hosted The Real and shared the story once again while telling those that are struggling that "it will get better."

"I definitely have to say that I've been there and I've been to the lowest places," said Burruss. She felt the need to revisit the trauma after witnessing others struggle with mental health. "It seems like people have just really gotten to a place where this feels likes everything is against you and a lot of people have been giving up."



Marcus Ingram / Stringer / Getty Images

Burruss shared that she also felt like ending her life "at a young age," in middle school.

"I thought about taking my own life," the Grammy winner said before getting choked up. "I don't really like talking about it 'cause it's very emotional for me, but I'm only saying this because I know a lot of people are dealing with that right now. But, I was feeling like that and I really wanted to go through the motions."

She added that she knew her mother had a firearm in their home and planned to take her own life, "but for whatever reason, God made her put it somewhere else because it wasn't where she normally kept it... If I had done that at that time, think of all the wonderful things I would have missed out on."

In the Instagram caption of the clip, Burruss added, "On #TheReal today I shared something that is a tough conversation for me but hopefully it will help someone that’s going through a dark time. Always remember It Can’t Rain Forever. Keep going! It will get better." Check it out below.