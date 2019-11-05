The growing blended family between Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker has endured a misfortune. The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars have documented their relationship for years, from dating to marriage to the birth of their son, Ace. Both Kandi and Todd also have daughters who learned how to live in harmony under one roof, but the couple has wanted to expand their brood for quite some time.

Kandi shared last year that she was undergoing the IVF process with the hopes of getting pregnant once again, but she was facing some challenges. She hinted that she and Todd were discussing their other options, and in September it was announced that they were expecting twins via a surrogate. During the premiere episode of RHOA's 12th season this past weekend, Kandi confirmed the news, but with a tragic update.

"We actually was supposed to be having twins, and then one of them didn’t continue," Kandi said. "I was sad at first, but then I just had to be grateful that the one made it." The Xscape singer also shared that although she's excited that she's having another baby, it's been a peculiar journey. "To allow somebody to carry my child inside of them? It was a tough decision to make," she said.

“I just feel like this whole situation is strange," Kandi added. "I don’t get to be excited about the first kick. I don’t get to be excited about, ‘Oh now my baby bump is showing.’ I don’t get to be excited even about my boobs filling up with milk...You have this guilt [and] sadness. So it’s a joyous, yet interesting experience." Watch Kandi speak candidly about her son and her journey below.