The tense relationship between Kandi Burruss and Russell Spencer, also known as Big Block, has been well-documented. The Grammy winner shares a daughter, her eldest child Riley Buruss, with Block, and there was even a time when they all appeared on Real Housewives in Atlanta where they aired out their family business. It was revealed that Block didn't have much of a relationship with Riley, something that he blamed on Kandi and his daughter, and last year, Block sat down for an interview where he called the singer a "side chick."

It looks as if Block isn't letting up because he recently caught up with VladTV and continued to bash Kandi and 19-year-old Riley. He made claims that Riley is just jealous that all of his other kids were raised together in his home and he even questioned why he needed to pay child support if Kandi was making more money than he was.

The clip of the interview quickly went viral and Block was hit with a tremendous amount of backlash, but fans of the Burrusses were sharing messages of support for Riley as she watched her father call her out on the internet. She responded to his words.

"My mom and I always try to take the high road," Riley wrote. "But honestly it's really upsetting that I constantly have to see you badmouthing us publicly. I was blessed to be raised in a household where my mom provided the best life I could have. No jealousy here. I would appreciate it if you could stop talking about us."

Over on her Instagram Story, Kandi reshared a post that reads, "I don't care how well I'm doing, I still need that money you owe me." She added, "Don't BLOCK your blessings not doing right by your children." Kandi's friend, R&B icon Monica, shared a photo of Kandi and Riley with a supportive message.



"Sending extra love and light to one of the greatest moms I know," the singer said. "[Kandi] you've always gone above and beyond for your children & [Riley] is a shining example Of just how amazing you are! Love you both." That was precious, but Kandi's best friend Tameka "Tiny" Harris took a more...direct...approach.

"Man this is a bunch of bullish*t! Just cause she makes more money u shouldn't give her money to help with y'all's child," said Tiny. "It's bad enough u never acted like she existed. That man was absent for years on years at a time [eye roll emoji] Riley balled out her whole life & ain't stopped yet!! Them single mama's don't play bout they baby's they just go harder. He should be thanking Kandi instead of talkn [poop emoji]."

