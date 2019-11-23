Congratulations are in order for Real Housewives of Atlanta couple Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker. The pair have welcomed their newborn baby into the world, a child that was born via surrogate. Kandi has shared bits of her surrogacy journey with the public, including learning that she and Todd were pregnant with twins but lost one baby months ago.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In a mass text she sent out to fans, Kandi wrote: "She's here! Blaze Tucker born at 6:54 pm on 11-22-19 weighing 8lbs 01oz. I'm so thankful to add another healthy, beautiful, baby girl to the family!" Her report was complete with love emojis. With the written message was a sneak peek at Baby Blaze, and over on Bravo TV's Instagram, the network offered up a congratulatory note.

"A new peach 🍑 just arrived in the ATL," they wrote. "Congratulations to @kandi and @todd167 on the birth of their baby girl! #RHOA." Both Kandi and Todd each have a daughter from previous relationships and they share a son, three-year-old Ace, who was conceived via IVF treatments. Check out a photo of Baby Blaze's tiny fingers below.