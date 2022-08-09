Kandi Burruss & Tiny Bring A Woman's Perspective To DVSN's Toxic Anthem "If I Get Caught"

OVO Sound signees dvsn sparked some dialogue the other week when they unveiled their single, "If I Get Caught." The song samples Jay-Z, who offered a bold co-sign for the record, but there have been many people who've shared their criticisms of the song. Still, there are just as many who feel similarly to Jay-Z.

This week, Tiny and Kandi Burruss came through with their own cover of the single dubbed "If U Get Caught." The two spin "If I Get Caught" to provide a woman's perspective on the record.

"We gotta show love to @dvsn for doing their thang with their new song “IfIGotCaught” It’s such a dope song, it made @Kandi and I want to write a female version, just to talk a lil [poop emoji] for the ladies!#IFUGetCaught," Tiny said on Instagram.

Check the song below and sound off with your thought in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

The payback won't be right now

So I suggest that you pipe down

Or I'll go out and get piped down

Come back to see ya 'fore I wipe down

Do ya dirty, n***a