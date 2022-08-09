mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kandi Burruss & Tiny Bring A Woman's Perspective To DVSN's Toxic Anthem "If I Get Caught"

Aron A.
August 09, 2022 10:15
124 Views
01
0
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

If U Get Caught
Kandi & Tiny

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Kandi & Tiny share their remix of dvsn's "If I Get Caught."


OVO Sound signees dvsn sparked some dialogue the other week when they unveiled their single, "If I Get Caught." The song samples Jay-Z, who offered a bold co-sign for the record, but there have been many people who've shared their criticisms of the song. Still, there are just as many who feel similarly to Jay-Z.

This week, Tiny and Kandi Burruss came through with their own cover of the single dubbed "If U Get Caught." The two spin "If I Get Caught" to provide a woman's perspective on the record.

"We gotta show love to @dvsn for doing their thang with their new song “IfIGotCaught” It’s such a dope song, it made @Kandi and I want to write a female version, just to talk a lil [poop emoji] for the ladies!#IFUGetCaught," Tiny said on Instagram.


Check the song below and sound off with your thought in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
The payback won't be right now
So I suggest that you pipe down
Or I'll go out and get piped down
Come back to see ya 'fore I wipe down
Do ya dirty, n***a

Kandi Tiny dvsn Jermaine Dupri
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kandi Burruss & Tiny Bring A Woman's Perspective To DVSN's Toxic Anthem "If I Get Caught"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject