Kandi Burruss' Atlanta restaurant, Old Lady Gang, experienced a shooting on Friday that left three victims injured, and the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star has taken to Instagram to send her love and well wishes to all those affected. The incident took place on Valentine's Day, after a man entered the dining establishment, which is named after Kandi's mother and aunts, and shot at one male victim who is believed to be the direct target of the gun violence. Two other bystanders were hit in the fray, and all three victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment and are expected to make full recoveries. Kandi addressed the tragic situation on Saturday, sending her thoughts and prayers to the victims and anyone else affected.

"My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the evening of February 14th," Kandi wrote on the post, accompanied by a photo that reads, "God's got you." "An evening that was meant to celebrate love, unfortunately turned into something quite different. Our prayers and thoughts go out to the individuals that were harmed or in any way negatively impacted."

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

"We are aware that this matter is being actively investigated by law enforcement and we are cooperating with law enforcement to bring to justice those involved," she continued. "As African-American business owners, it has been our goal to invest in our community by bringing jobs, quality dining, and a positive experience to the greater Atlanta area; we hope that you know and understand that the acts of violence that occurred yesterday evening do not, in any way, serve as a reflection of OLG or its values."

She finished her statement by saying, "we appreciate all of the love and prayers that have come our way and we encourage anyone with any information regarding any aspects of the events that occurred to please reach out to law enforcement as soon as possible."