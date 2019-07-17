Over the weekend, New York Giants safety Kamrin Moore was arrested on charges of third-degree aggravated assault. Yesterday we reported on the incident and the details surrounding the violent altercation that allegedly involved a woman he was dating, another unidentified woman, and Moore, himself.

According to reports, the woman he was romantically involved with couldn't get ahold of him via text messages so she went by his home. She was met by another woman, and the two engaged in a physical altercation. When the woman Moore was reportedly dating ended up on the ground, a police report states the NFL player put his foot on her neck to keep her subdued, and when she finally got on her feet, he punched her in the face and knocked her unconscious.

Following his arrest, the New York Giants tweeted that they were aware of the incident. "Moore has been suspended by the team pending further investigation," they wrote.

MGK Sports Management Group has issued this statement to us regarding their client's arrest:

New York Giants safety Kamrin Moore was taken into custody by Linden, New Jersey police over the weekend and charged with third- degree aggravated assault from an incident occurring at his residence last Thursday night. While the complaint involves serious allegations, representatives for Mr. Moore are requesting that the media, social media, general public, and Giants fans use extreme caution and not pass judgment upon Mr. Moore until due process has run its course. “We remain confident that when the truth is revealed, Mr. Moore will be exonerated and vindicated completely of these baseless charges,” stated MBK Sports President and Agent Eugene Lee. To that end, we have retained New York Attorney Alex Spiro of Quinn Emanuel and New Jersey Attorney James Abate to handle Mr. Moore’s defense in this matter. Kamrin Moore is entering his 2nd season with the New York Giants after being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the 6th Round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Prior to entering the NFL, Mr. Moore enjoyed a standout career at Boston College where he was a three-year starter and voted team captain before his senior season.

Moore's attorney, Alex Spiro, Esq., also said, "The claimant in this matter showed up unannounced and unsolicited at Mr. Moore’s home to begin an altercation with Mr. Moore’s girlfriend and invent these accusations. He will be fully cleared of all charges." The investigation is ongoing.