A sports star at Kennesaw State University in Georgia is facing a lengthy sentence behind bars after authorities say she was involved in a murder. Kamiyah Street was a star athlete on the university's women's basketball team with a professional sports career on the horizon, but news recently surfaced that she was taken into custody in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Nashiem Hubbard-Etienne back in July.

According to a report by PEOPLE, 20-year-old Street was named alongside five others as suspects in the shooting. Detectives stated that they believed Hubbard-Etienne was specifically targeted. His body was found at an apartment complex in Atlanta in the early morning hours. TMZ reports that prosecutors have shared with them that Street admitted she was indeed involved in the killing.

"The Atlanta Police Department identified Kamiyah Street by reviewing surveillance video captured during the homicide," prosecutors tell TMZ Sports. "Upon questioning, Street admitted her presence and participation in the death of Hubbard-Etienne... Our independent investigation of the shooting and its circumstances clearly indicated Street’s involvement with the death. She was subsequently indicted for Felony Murder."

Street faces numerous charges including three counts of felony murder, one count of murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, an armed robbery charge and a firearm possession charge. Three others have been arrested but there's still one person who is unaccounted for.

The Kennesaw State University Owls have issued this statement regarding their star player's arrest: "We were made aware Thursday evening that Kamiyah Street of the KSU women’s basketball team was arrested and is being held, pending charges. The individual has been suspended indefinitely from all women’s basketball team and athletic activities. Neither the university nor the athletic department have any additional information at this time."