Kami Taps Vic Mensa & Joey Purp For "Unified"

2022 will mark the 10-year anniversary of Kami's debut mixtape, Light but with each project and single he drops, he sounds as hungry as a freshman to the game. The Chicago MC is roughly four years removed from the release of his last studio album. Just a few days ago, he told his fans that they wouldn't have to wait much longer for the follow-up to Just Like The Movies.

With his new project due out in March, Kami slid through this week with the release of a brand new single titled, "Unified" ft. Joey Purp and Vic Mensa. The three Chicagoans deliver a bar-heavy banger while reflecting on their city.

Check out the latest from Kami ft. Joey Purp and Vic Mensa below. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm still under the pyramid like a pharoah is

I died for this shit, Apollo Creed

And I'm a maroon n***a, no Adam Levine

I spit that flu, n***a, this survival disease

That's vital to your survival when you riding with thieves

I be shadowboxin' with God, my only rival is me