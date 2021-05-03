Kamaru Usman and Jake Paul have been going back and forth on social media as of late, with both fighters trying to tease a potential matchup. Of course, most people are under the impression this fight will never happen, as Usman is simply too big of a star in the UFC, all while Jake probably won't want to go up against such a strong opponent. Despite this, Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz is all for the fight and even told TMZ that it could break Pay Per View records.

"Dana White has to have the microphone, he has to be the promoter," Abdelaziz said. "[Dana's] gonna get the UFC monster machine behind it and it's gonna sell I think, this fight did 3, 4 million Pay-Per-View buys, right, but on UFC's platform."

While Abdelaziz is excited about the fight potentially happening, he is also extremely confident that Usman will win very easily.

"Listen to me, I don't think Jake Paul has enough medical insurance, coverage, to even talk, not even to fight Kamaru Usman," Abdelaziz said. "To fight Kamaru, he'll need to be in bed or hospital for long time because listen, he's a internet kid, he's a YouTuber. I'm talking about pound for pound greatest fighter right now, Kamaru Usman." For now, a Jake Paul Vs. Kamaru Usman grudge match is nothing but a dream although who knows, stranger things have certainly happened.

Alex Menendez/Getty Images