Kamaru Usman is one of many UFC fighters who have been showing interest in going into boxing. Guys like Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley have all boxed over the last year or so, and Usman believes he would be a great boxer. In fact, Usman is already reaching for the stars as he wants his first opponent to be none other than Canelo Alvarez.

Alvarez and Usman are similar in size, and over the last few months, the two have been trading shots on Twitter. Usman keeps challenging Canelo, but it seems like Alvarez would prefer to stay in his lane and fight other boxers who could help propel his legacy even further.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

While speaking to TMZ Sports, Usman said that a fight with Canelo makes the most sense. He also claimed that it has the potential to be one of the most viewed fights of all time. It's an ambitious thought, but Usman seems convinced it's true. "It's never been done, pound-for-pound versus pound-for-pound," Usman said. "And, they're significantly close in weight classes to be able to do it -- why not?! I don't think there's going to be anyone in the world who's not watching that fight."

A fight between these two probably won't happen anytime soon. Until then, Usman will be taking on Leon Edwards at UFC 278, where he will defend his title.

