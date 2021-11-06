Kamaru Usman is one of the best fighters in the UFC right now and today, he will be going up against Colby Covington to defend his title.x Usman has fought against Covington before and he ended up winning pretty easily. Now, he will get to try and do it all over again, with the stakes at their highest. Fans believe Usman will pull it off, although in the UFC, you never really know what can happen.

During the press conference for the fight this week, Usman had some interesting remarks about retirement. After a fight against Khamzat Chimaev was brought up, Usman noted that he has been going through a lot over the past few months and that he is starting to value family over fighting. Essentially, he's trying to say that he might not be around in the sport for much longer.

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

“As far as me [fighting him], you know I’m in a point in life to where I understand how much this takes from you," Usman said. "I’ve been nine weeks now away from my daughter, and FaceTime does help, but it doesn’t do it justice, as far as being there each and every day. So obviously I don’t know how much longer I’m willing to do this. They have to make sense for me now. If he’s able to get there, then we’ll talk about it at that point.”

It remains to be seen what Usman will do, especially depending on the results of tonight's fight. If Usman were to lose, one would figure he would try to get his belt back. If he wins, then a voyage into the sunset could be on the horizon for the future Hall Of Famer.

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

