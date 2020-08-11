For the last few days, people have been wondering who Joe Biden would choose as his pick for Vice President. After tons of political speculation, it was finally revealed that he would be choosing Kamala Harris for the honor.

Originally, Biden's team of advisors was reported to have been leaning away from Harris as the official pick, stating that she is "overly ambitious" and "potentially disloyal to a Biden presidency." A document was sent to Biden, urging the Presidential hopeful to select a Black female VP, signed by Diddy, Charlamagne Tha God, and more, and it looks like he listened.

"I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate," wrote Biden on Twitter.