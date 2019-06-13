mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kamaiyah Taps Tyga & Quavo For Hyphy Banger "Windows"

Mitch Findlay
June 13, 2019 11:38
147 Views
10
0
CoverCover

Windows
Kamaiyah Feat. Tyga & Quavo

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Kamaiyah taps a pair of trusted hitmakers for "Windows."


Since landing a spot on the 2017 XXL Freshmen list, Kamaiyah has been moving by her own pace. The Bay Area rapper has been keeping her head low, putting in work to craft her upcoming project, which looks to be her most ambitious thus far. Yet the time of hiatus is coming to a close. Kamaiyah recently opened up about the future on IG, teasing her upcoming music in a hype-inducing post. " I've been sitting on some good music for way too long and trust me when i say it's happening now," she writes, before teasing the impending arrival of "Windows."

Today, the Tyga and Quavo-assisted single has landed in select international markets, dropping worldwide at midnight. Off the bat, Kamaiyah has kept the spirit of the Bay Alive on this one, employing a bouncy, percussive beat, dripping Hyphy characteristics. Kamaiyah feels at ease over such iconic soundscapes, though Quavo appears content to spit on cruise control, getting by on the strength of his charisma alone. Still, the track should make for a welcome return for one of the Bay's most promising young artists. What do you think about this one?

Kamaiyah Tyga Quavo
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kamaiyah Taps Tyga & Quavo For Hyphy Banger "Windows"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject