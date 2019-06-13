Kamaiyah Taps Tyga & Quavo For Hyphy Banger "Windows"

Since landing a spot on the 2017 XXL Freshmen list, Kamaiyah has been moving by her own pace. The Bay Area rapper has been keeping her head low, putting in work to craft her upcoming project, which looks to be her most ambitious thus far. Yet the time of hiatus is coming to a close. Kamaiyah recently opened up about the future on IG, teasing her upcoming music in a hype-inducing post. " I've been sitting on some good music for way too long and trust me when i say it's happening now," she writes, before teasing the impending arrival of "Windows."

Today, the Tyga and Quavo-assisted single has landed in select international markets, dropping worldwide at midnight. Off the bat, Kamaiyah has kept the spirit of the Bay Alive on this one, employing a bouncy, percussive beat, dripping Hyphy characteristics. Kamaiyah feels at ease over such iconic soundscapes, though Quavo appears content to spit on cruise control, getting by on the strength of his charisma alone. Still, the track should make for a welcome return for one of the Bay's most promising young artists. What do you think about this one?