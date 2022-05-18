Kamaiyah Taps DaBoii For West Coast Single "F.W.I."

It has been a minute since we've received a project from Kamaiyah, but the Bay Area star is back. It will be this time next week when Kamaiyah delivers her next record Divine Timing, and she ushers in its arrival by releasing a new single today (May 17). When we caught up with the rapper in 2020, she was carving out her mogul goals by launching her own label. It seems that she's been hard at work behind the scenes, but it's time for Kamaiyah to leap back into the spotlight.

Her new track "F.W.I." showcases an almost hypnotic, mellow approach to a production that leans heavily on those California, West Coast beats that are familiar sounds in Hip Hop. "F.W.I." hosts a look from Vallejo, Calif. rapper DaBoii, and this one is sure to find itself on repeat among fans of both rappers.

Stream "F.W.I." and let us know what you think. Divine Timing arrives on May 24.

Quotable Lyrics

Tried to break me down I'm so resilient

Tilt my crown 'cause I'm so brilliant

All my life my soul and spirit

Want that bag I want them millions