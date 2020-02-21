"I feel like as a human, people don’t stop living because you’re going through problems. I feel like people buy into my brand and they want to hear my music, so the best thing for me to do is to put it all out there through that outlet versus me sitting here in depression and not telling people what’s going on with me," Kamaiyah previously said of how she's uses music as an outlet. "I got enough strength, picked myself up and started recording and writing my experiences in my songs and just spitting it all out." Check out Kamaiyah's Got It Made and let us know what you think.