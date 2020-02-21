If you weren't already aware that Kamaiyah was from the Bay Area, all you needed was to press play on her latest project, Got It Made. The Oakland rapper delivered her 10-track offering on Friday (February 21), an album comprised of songs featured no-holds-barred, raw lyrics. Kamaiyah previously released her Got It Made singles "Still I Am" and her Trina-assisted track "Set It Up" and worked with J. Espinosa and Capolow on the record, as well.

"I feel like as a human, people don’t stop living because you’re going through problems. I feel like people buy into my brand and they want to hear my music, so the best thing for me to do is to put it all out there through that outlet versus me sitting here in depression and not telling people what’s going on with me," Kamaiyah previously said of how she's uses music as an outlet. "I got enough strength, picked myself up and started recording and writing my experiences in my songs and just spitting it all out." Check out Kamaiyah's Got It Made and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Intro

2. Pressure

3. Get Ratchet ft. J. Espinosa

4. Still I Am

5. 1-800-IM-Horny

6. Digits ft. Capolow

7. Set It Up ft. Trina

8. Mood Swings

9. Whatever Whenever

10. 10 Toes High