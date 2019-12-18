Kamaiyah Reflects On The Hardships On "Still I Am"

Kamaiyah has seen steady growth in her career since 2015. In the past four years, she's definitely become one of the most promising artists from the West Coast. Collaborating with Drake, ScHoolboy Q, Tyga, YG, and many more, she's continued to show and prove every time she steps to her plate. Although it feels like it's been a while since we've heard any new music from her, she came through this week with a BOP. Bringing straight Bay Area vibes, she dropped off "Still I Am" earlier this week, reminding everyone that she's still that chick. As she flexes across the track about her luxury vehicles, she also reflects on the things it took for her to get to the point she is today.

Even it's been two years since she dropped her last project, we're eager to see what she has in store in 2020.

Quotable Lyrics

Bullshit, I been in

Weak contracts where they label's not spendin'

Now I'm startin' up engines

And blacked out Wraiths with the windows all tinted