Not many people can laugh their way through an arrest, but according to Kamaiyah, she did just that. The Bay Area rapper made headlines this week after it was reported by TMZ that she was taken into custody while traveling through the Burbank Airport in California. It was then that security for a firearm in her purse and the outlet stated that Kamaiyah had an outstanding warrant from 2019, related to shots fired in an apartment complex's private movie theater.

The rapper was reportedly tacked with a felony weapons possession charge and taken to jail, but Kamaiyah has since been released on a $70K bond. After the news of her arrest reached the masses, she returned to Instagram to set the record straight.



Taylor Hill / Stringer / Getty Images

“I don’t have a warrant for my arrest," she wrote. "Last week I was on my way to get my hair done and accidentally left my gun in my purse at the airport. I’m laughing in my mugshot because I told the guard you gone have me on the blogs looking like a hedgehog and look at me a week later on the blogs looking like a damn hedgehog. [crying face emojis].”

In the caption, she added, “I tried to not say nothin so it wouldn’t get out but clearly that didn’t work playas f*ck up mayne mind y’all damn business.”

Check out her post below.



Instagram