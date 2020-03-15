April 18 – Austin, TX- The Parish
April 19 – Dallas, TX- Blue Light
April 21 – Atlanta, GA- Vinyl
April 23 – Washington, D.C.- Songbyrd
April 24 – Philadelphia, PA- Voltage Lounge
April 25 – New York, NY- Chelsea Music Hall
April 29 – Toronto, ON- The Garrison
April 30 – Chicago, IL- Subterranean
May 2 – Denver, CO- Cervantes Other Side
May 5 – Eugene, OR- Wow Hall
May 6 – Portland, OR- Holocene
May 8 – Vancouver, BC- Biltmore
May 9 – Seattle, WA- Chop Suey
May 11 – Santa Cruz, CA- Atrium @ The Catalyst
May 12 – Sacramento, CA- Harlow’s
May 15 – San Diego, CA- Soma Sidestage
May 16 – Santa Ana, CA- Constellation Room
May 17 – Phoenix, AZ- Pub Rock
May 19 – Las Vegas, NV- The Bunkhouse
May 20 – Los Angeles, CA- Roxy

 