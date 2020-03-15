Kamaiyah shares new music video.

In her latest outing, Kamaiyah revisits her Got It Made album to deliver on a music video for project standout "Whatever Whenever." The new clip, directed by Stripmall, finds the Bay area emcee putting on for her ends she lavishly spits bars with a mansion as a backdrop.

The new video also coincides with the announcement of the matching Got It Made tour that is tentatively set to kick off on April 18th. Fans can expect to catch Kaiamya in Dallas, Atlanta, Toronto, Vancouver, Denver, and Los Angeles among other stops.

"Got It Made" Tour Dates:

April 18 – Austin, TX- The Parish

April 19 – Dallas, TX- Blue Light

April 21 – Atlanta, GA- Vinyl

April 23 – Washington, D.C.- Songbyrd

April 24 – Philadelphia, PA- Voltage Lounge

April 25 – New York, NY- Chelsea Music Hall

April 29 – Toronto, ON- The Garrison

April 30 – Chicago, IL- Subterranean

May 2 – Denver, CO- Cervantes Other Side

May 5 – Eugene, OR- Wow Hall

May 6 – Portland, OR- Holocene

May 8 – Vancouver, BC- Biltmore

May 9 – Seattle, WA- Chop Suey

May 11 – Santa Cruz, CA- Atrium @ The Catalyst

May 12 – Sacramento, CA- Harlow’s

May 15 – San Diego, CA- Soma Sidestage

May 16 – Santa Ana, CA- Constellation Room

May 17 – Phoenix, AZ- Pub Rock

May 19 – Las Vegas, NV- The Bunkhouse

May 20 – Los Angeles, CA- Roxy