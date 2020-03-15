Kamaiyah shares new music video.
In her latest outing, Kamaiyah revisits her Got It Made album to deliver on a music video for project standout "Whatever Whenever." The new clip, directed by Stripmall, finds the Bay area emcee putting on for her ends she lavishly spits bars with a mansion as a backdrop.
The new video also coincides with the announcement of the matching Got It Made tour that is tentatively set to kick off on April 18th. Fans can expect to catch Kaiamya in Dallas, Atlanta, Toronto, Vancouver, Denver, and Los Angeles among other stops.
"Got It Made" Tour Dates:
April 18 – Austin, TX- The Parish
April 19 – Dallas, TX- Blue Light
April 21 – Atlanta, GA- Vinyl
April 23 – Washington, D.C.- Songbyrd
April 24 – Philadelphia, PA- Voltage Lounge
April 25 – New York, NY- Chelsea Music Hall
April 29 – Toronto, ON- The Garrison
April 30 – Chicago, IL- Subterranean
May 2 – Denver, CO- Cervantes Other Side
May 5 – Eugene, OR- Wow Hall
May 6 – Portland, OR- Holocene
May 8 – Vancouver, BC- Biltmore
May 9 – Seattle, WA- Chop Suey
May 11 – Santa Cruz, CA- Atrium @ The Catalyst
May 12 – Sacramento, CA- Harlow’s
May 15 – San Diego, CA- Soma Sidestage
May 16 – Santa Ana, CA- Constellation Room
May 17 – Phoenix, AZ- Pub Rock
May 19 – Las Vegas, NV- The Bunkhouse
May 20 – Los Angeles, CA- Roxy