Kamaiyah says that people need to stop complaining about the quality of new music and praised Vince Staples for his latest output being "one of the hardest projects this year." The comments come after Tory Lanez had said that 2022 has been a slow year for music.

“Stop saying people aren’t making timeless music/Good music anymore, y’all aren’t even trying to discover fire shit just listening to what the media is pumpin in front of you,” Kamaiyah wrote on Twitter, Tuesday. “The n***a @vincestaples had one of the hardest projects this year and that needs to be acknowledged.”



Lanez had voiced his disappointment in the state of music in a series of tweets just one day prior.

“For the first time in a long time ….. everything in music is MID right now … like I truly haven’t heard a project that has moved me in the last 8-9 months,” Lanez wrote. “2022 what the fuck going on with u my boy lol."

He added: “Like don’t get it twisted … we getting by off what out now … and u might have some heaters on every album here and there but … I kinda miss that ‘Kush and OJ’ …. ‘So Far Gone’ mixtape era when the body of work was more important than a fucking hit song.”

Lanez did admit that Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Chris Brown’s Breezy, Lil Durk’s 7220, and NBA YoungBoy’s The Last Slimeto are all noteworthy, but don't hit the same as the best releases from artists like JAY-Z, Dr. Dre and Kanye West.

