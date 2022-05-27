Kamaiyah Is Back With "Diving Timing"

Kamaiyah's been putting in work over the past few months. In September, she teamed up with Capalow for her project, Oakland Nights then followed it up a few months later with No Explanation. While it's hardly been six months since the release of her last solo album, she's evidently coming through with some serious vibes this summer. The Oakland rapper slid through with her new album, Divine Timing earlier today. It's a seven-song EP that includes the previously released single, "F.W.I." ft. Da Boii. Additionally, Kamaiyah also connects with Detroit's Sada Baby for the intro track and later taps Cash Kidd for "Play Too Much."

With a run-time of a little over 15 minutes, Kamaiyah has plenty of bops to ride out to in the months ahead.