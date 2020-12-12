Kamaiyah Flexes Versatility On "No Explanations" Album Ft. Jackboy & Mozzy

She's been on her grind, spitting bars and making moves in the boardroom. Kamaiyah is setting herself up to be the next rap mogul and with three projects delivered in 2020 alone, she's making sure her voice is heard. The Bay Area emcee emerged on Friday (December 11) with a new album, No Expectations—a project that she said displays how adaptable she is as an artist.

“My previous two projects this year I would say had a heavy west coast influence," said Kamaiyah in a press release. "The up-tempo feel good, club music, the baselines, the production, etc. But I’m such a versatile artist so I really wanted to showcase my ability to do my thing on any type of beat. I like to say this project gives a southern feel to it. It’s definitely not a typical Kamaiyah project, but it’s still good music.”

“This is my third project dropping this year and in 2021 I’m coming even harder," she added. "I want people and my fans to understand that I’m more than just a rapper, but an artist. My creativity and my hustle to really get what I want. I want people to hear this project and understand my versatility and also have something they vibe with. It’s important to me to keep feeding my fans music and content to stay connected to me.”

The album hosts two features from Jackboy and Mozzy. Stream Kamiayah's No Expectations and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Big Step

2. Still I Rise ft. Jackboy

3. Bend da Corner

4. Art of War

5. Go Crazy

6. Scared to Lose

7. Momma Said ft. Mozzy

8. Chosen

9. The Distance

10. Cash on Delivery

11. Bape Hoodie