Kamaiyah has been arrested and charged with felony weapon possession after allegedly carrying a loaded handgun in her purse while at the Hollywood Burbank Airport. A spokesperson for the Burbank Police Department tells XXL that the incident occurred on August 31.

Agents also stated that there was a long-standing warrant for her arrest regarding a 2019 investigation into her discharging a firearm in a movie screening room at a Burbank condominium complex.



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

"Ms. Johnson was detained by TSA in the passenger screening area of the airport after an agent located a loaded handgun inside of a purse she had in her possession," the statement reads. "Police responded, rendered the weapon safe, and placed Ms. Johnson under arrest. It was also discovered there was a warrant for Ms. Johnson’s arrest stemming from a 2019 investigation in Burbank of a negligently-discharged firearm inside a movie theater of a local condominium complex. She was booked and held on $70,000 bail, but has since bonded out of custody."

This also isn't Kamaiyah's first time facing legal trouble for an incident at an airport. Back in 2018, she pleaded guilty to a charge of creating a public disturbance after refusing to remove her bonnet during a TSA screening.

The arrest comes just weeks after Kamaiyah shared a deluxe version of her latest album, Divine Timing.

Kamaiyah has since posted a $70,000 bond.

[Via]