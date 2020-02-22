Kamaiyah & J. ESPINOSA "Get Ratchet" On Bouncy Club Banger

Kamaiyah and J. ESPINOSA are a match made in heaven on "Get Ratchet." On Friday, the Oakland rapper dropped her first body of work in over two years, since 2017's Before I Wake. Her latest offering, Got It Made, showcases her signature lyrical prowess and bad b*tch demenor, while also indicating a major sign of growth. In our exclusive interview with the talented MC, she revealed that "Get Ratchet" is one of the two songs on the tape that hits the most for her, citing it as "the one everyone just loves." After just one listen, it's easy to see why.

The certified club banger is fun and catchy as hell, the consistent background chorus of "Mhm"s alone solidifying its hummable status for years to come. Kamaiyah received some assistance from skilled DJ and fellow Bay Area native, J. ESPINOSA. The enticing dance beat will make it hard for you to sit still, while the lyrical content stays true to the title, as Kamaiyah encourages—no, insists—that we all throw away our inhibitions for the moment and just "get ratchet." Upon the first listen, you'll feel compelled to take her orders.

Quotable Lyrics

Throwin' that sh*t like you catchin' fits

Goin' crazy in this b*tch like an exorcist

Turning up, taking sips 'til ya exitin'

Big diamonds on my wrist and my necklace

And if you're still standin' then get to dancin'

Start shakin' asses, emptyin' glasses

Show who's the baddest, sweat off your lashes

F*ck up your weave, b*tch, f*ck it, get ratchet