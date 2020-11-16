mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kali Uchis Unleashes New Single "Te Pongo Mal (Prendelo)"

Aron A.
November 16, 2020 17:02
48 Views
00
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Te Pongo Mal (Prendelo)
Kali Uchis Feat. Jowell & Randy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Kali Uchis drops off one more before the release of her new project on Wednesday.


Kali Uchis is an important figure in the current landscape of pop music. Her take on the modern sound includes doses of nostalgia, be it the influences of R&B and Soul from previous generations. And while she's solidified herself in the American industry, she's continued to carve out her own space in Latin music.

Kali returned this week with the release of her new single, "te pongo mal (predelo)" ft. Jowell & Randy. The new single was produced by Tainy, and brings vibrant reggaeton vibes throughout.

The latest single from Kali Uchis marks the latest from her forthcoming sophomore album, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ which also marks Kali's first Spanish-language project. Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) is due out on Wednesday. Keep your eyes out for that and peep her latest record below in its entirety.

Will you be checking for Kali Uchis new project this Wednesday? Sound off in the comments. 

Quotable Lyrics
Sé que no te puedes controlar
I could see it from a mile away
Cuando me miras con esos ojos
Papacito, ay, qué rico cuando te toco

Kali Uchis
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  48
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Kali Uchis Jowell & Randy
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kali Uchis Unleashes New Single "Te Pongo Mal (Prendelo)"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject