Kali Uchis Unleashes New Single "Te Pongo Mal (Prendelo)"

Kali Uchis is an important figure in the current landscape of pop music. Her take on the modern sound includes doses of nostalgia, be it the influences of R&B and Soul from previous generations. And while she's solidified herself in the American industry, she's continued to carve out her own space in Latin music.

Kali returned this week with the release of her new single, "te pongo mal (predelo)" ft. Jowell & Randy. The new single was produced by Tainy, and brings vibrant reggaeton vibes throughout.

The latest single from Kali Uchis marks the latest from her forthcoming sophomore album, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ which also marks Kali's first Spanish-language project. Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) is due out on Wednesday. Keep your eyes out for that and peep her latest record below in its entirety.

Quotable Lyrics

Sé que no te puedes controlar

I could see it from a mile away

Cuando me miras con esos ojos

Papacito, ay, qué rico cuando te toco

