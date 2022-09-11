Kali Uchis says that she will be collaborating with Ariana Grande after the "Positions" singer finishes work on the film adaption of the stage musical, Wicked. Uchis explained during a live stream on TikTok that Grande isn't recording music for now.

“She’s not recording right now,” Uchis said. “Because working on her movie stuff; her play that she’s doing… She said that when she’s done with that, we are going to work. I’m excited for that.”



Rich Polk / Getty Images

Grande is expected to be playing Glinda the Good Witch in the musical, which is slated to be released in two parts, arriving in 2024 and 2025.

Grande also confirmed that she hadn't begun working on a new album back in May while filming a Q&A video for REM Beauty: "The truth is, I have not begun an album. I know, I hear through the grapevine that you have a lot of theories and expectations in that department. But after Positions, was not ready to start another album yet, so I have not begun another album."

Regardless, Uchis will be working on new music of her own in the meantime. Speaking with Vogue for a recent interview, she revealed that she is planning on releasing two different albums, one in English and one in Spanish.

“I just want to show all the different sides to me,” Uchis explained. “And that I’m multi-dimensional when it comes to my music, my style, my everything. So I think it’s more about just having fun with it and letting my fans see and hear this other side of me that they never have before.”

Check out a clip from Uchis' TikTok below.

