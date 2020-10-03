mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kali Uchis Taps Jhay Cortez For Bilingual Banger "La Luz"

Dre D.
October 03, 2020 17:07
51 Views
00
1
EMI / Interscope RecordsEMI / Interscope Records
EMI / Interscope Records

La Luz
Kali Uchis Feat. Jhay Cortez
Produced by Tainy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Kali Uchis is back with a sensual reggaeton bop.


Kali Uchis is that special talent that sounds natural next to any artist, whether it's funk legend Bootsy Collins or UK songstress Jorja Smith.

She's always wore her Colombian heritage proudly on her sleeve and has experimented with dembow rhythms in the past to great effect. 

The singer returns with "La Luz," a bilingual banger that slows down reggaeton's thumping dembow drums alongside Puerto Rican singer Jhay Cortez.

The minimal twinkling beat comes courtesy of Latin trap super producer Tainy, who is also responsible for Rosalía & Travis Scott's "TKN" and Cardi B, J Balvin & Bad Bunny's "I Like It".

Kali's sensual whisper glides over the beat as she effortlessly switches between English and Spanish. It's with minimal production like this that the texture of her voice shines, reminding you just how beautiful her melodies are.

Check out "La Luz" below, which is out now on all streaming platforms.

Quotable Lyrics

Que tú eres criminal
Every misdemeanor and felony
Just like baby blue and pretty pink
WÐµ go together, don't even have to think
Estás en mi mente, tú siempre presente
Me pones caliente y es evidente
Que cuando pasan las horas
Time is the only thing left to waste
Ya sabes, yo estoy de moda, papi
Mejor si el tiempo nos sobra

Kali Uchis
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  51
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Kali Uchis Jhay Cortez Tainy
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kali Uchis Taps Jhay Cortez For Bilingual Banger "La Luz"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject