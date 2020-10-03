Kali Uchis Taps Jhay Cortez For Bilingual Banger "La Luz"

Kali Uchis is that special talent that sounds natural next to any artist, whether it's funk legend Bootsy Collins or UK songstress Jorja Smith.

She's always wore her Colombian heritage proudly on her sleeve and has experimented with dembow rhythms in the past to great effect.

The singer returns with "La Luz," a bilingual banger that slows down reggaeton's thumping dembow drums alongside Puerto Rican singer Jhay Cortez.

The minimal twinkling beat comes courtesy of Latin trap super producer Tainy, who is also responsible for Rosalía & Travis Scott's "TKN" and Cardi B, J Balvin & Bad Bunny's "I Like It".

Kali's sensual whisper glides over the beat as she effortlessly switches between English and Spanish. It's with minimal production like this that the texture of her voice shines, reminding you just how beautiful her melodies are.

Check out "La Luz" below, which is out now on all streaming platforms.

Quotable Lyrics

Que tú eres criminal

Every misdemeanor and felony

Just like baby blue and pretty pink

WÐµ go together, don't even have to think

Estás en mi mente, tú siempre presente

Me pones caliente y es evidente

Que cuando pasan las horas

Time is the only thing left to waste

Ya sabes, yo estoy de moda, papi

Mejor si el tiempo nos sobra