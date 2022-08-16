mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kali Uchis Joins Mura Masa On "blessing me (Remix)" Ft. Skillibeng & Pa Salieu

Aron A.
August 16, 2022 17:09
blessing me (Remix)
Mura Masa Feat. Kali Uchis, PA Salieu & Skillibeng

Mura Masa levels up "blessing me" ft. Pa Salieu & Skillibeng with an additional verse from Kali Uchis.


Mura Masa is revving up for the release of his forthcoming album, demon time. Over the past few months, Mura Masa's unloaded a handful of singles that have built up anticipation. He teamed up with Lil Uzi Vert for "bbycakes" before calling on Shygirl and Channel Tres for "hollaback bitch." The one song that's really had steady rotation in recent times is Mura Masa's collab with British-Gambian star Pa Salieu and dancehall's next-up Skillibeng on "Blessing Me." However, before the project's release, Mura Masa came through with a brand new remix of the record with an additional verse from Kali Uchis. The Virginia-born singer dazzles the record with a verse that splits between English and Spanish lyrics.

Check out the remix below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
She said 'baby, can you ride with me?'
Baby, come ridin' me
Baby, how you move so dangerously?
Don't you know, don't you know, I'm a dangerous bitch?

Mura Masa Kali Uchis PA Salieu Skillibeng
