mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kali Uchis Drops Surprise Quarantine "TO FEEL ALIVE EP"

Alex Zidel
April 24, 2020 15:52
240 Views
00
0
CoverCover

TO FEEL ALIVE EP
Kali Uchis

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Kali Uchis releases a collection of demos that she recorded while in quarantine, titled "TO FEEL ALIVE."


One of the most original voices of our generation, Kali Uchis seeks to bring peace to our lives with the brand new TO FEEL ALIVE EP

With her second studio album officially set for release later this year, the Grammy and Latin Grammy-nominated artist has officially returned with a four-pack of new tunes. All of the songs included in the extended play were created by the singer as she spends creative time in quarantine. 

"I hope I can offer some solace to you with this EP I’ve put together in my room in quarantine, and I can’t wait to share my real album with you soon," said Kali about the project. "Please take care of your hearts, minds, bodies and souls."

Listen to the new body of work below and let us know your thoughts!

Tracklist:

1. honey baby (SPOILED!)
2. angel
3. i want war (BUT I NEED PEACE)
4. TO FEEL ALIVE

Kali Uchis quarantine new ep new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Kali Uchis Drops Surprise Quarantine "TO FEEL ALIVE EP"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject