Kali Uchis Drops Surprise Quarantine "TO FEEL ALIVE EP"

One of the most original voices of our generation, Kali Uchis seeks to bring peace to our lives with the brand new TO FEEL ALIVE EP.

With her second studio album officially set for release later this year, the Grammy and Latin Grammy-nominated artist has officially returned with a four-pack of new tunes. All of the songs included in the extended play were created by the singer as she spends creative time in quarantine.

"I hope I can offer some solace to you with this EP I’ve put together in my room in quarantine, and I can’t wait to share my real album with you soon," said Kali about the project. "Please take care of your hearts, minds, bodies and souls."

Listen to the new body of work below and let us know your thoughts!

Tracklist:

1. honey baby (SPOILED!)

2. angel

3. i want war (BUT I NEED PEACE)

4. TO FEEL ALIVE