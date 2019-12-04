mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kali Uchis Brings Summery Vibes To Warm Up The Winter With "Solita"

Aron A.
December 04, 2019 14:02
288 Views
21
1
CoverCover

Solita
Kali Uchis

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
63% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Kali Uchis is back with some reggaeton vibes for her new music.


Kali Uchis has grown in prominence in the past few years. With the success of 2018's Isolation featuring Jorja Smith, Steve Lacy, and Tyler, The Creator, she became a star in her own right but it appears that she's getting ready to unleash a new project in the new year. Earlier today, she dropped off her new single, "Solita" which finds her singing in both English and Spanish. The production is handled by Tainy who's known for his work with J Balvina and Bad Bunny. 

“I’d rather dance alone than with the devil,” Uchis said. “This song is about healing, freedom and embracing the mixed emotions that come with that. I hope my fans feel sexy when they listen to it. I’m so excited to share more.”

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Defy that you keep on rubbin' salt onto my open wounds
I wish I could keep everything that you took from me but the photos
But you keep a piece of me locked in a secret spot

Kali Uchis
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  1
  1
  288
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Kali Uchis new song new track
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kali Uchis Brings Summery Vibes To Warm Up The Winter With "Solita"
21
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject