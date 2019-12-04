Kali Uchis Brings Summery Vibes To Warm Up The Winter With "Solita"

Kali Uchis has grown in prominence in the past few years. With the success of 2018's Isolation featuring Jorja Smith, Steve Lacy, and Tyler, The Creator, she became a star in her own right but it appears that she's getting ready to unleash a new project in the new year. Earlier today, she dropped off her new single, "Solita" which finds her singing in both English and Spanish. The production is handled by Tainy who's known for his work with J Balvina and Bad Bunny.

“I’d rather dance alone than with the devil,” Uchis said. “This song is about healing, freedom and embracing the mixed emotions that come with that. I hope my fans feel sexy when they listen to it. I’m so excited to share more.”

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Defy that you keep on rubbin' salt onto my open wounds

I wish I could keep everything that you took from me but the photos

But you keep a piece of me locked in a secret spot

