Kali Uchis & Rico Nasty Link Up For Multilingual Track "Aqui Yo Mando"

Alexander Cole
August 08, 2020 09:09
Image via Kali Uchis

Aqui Yo Mando
Kali Uchis Feat. Rico Nasty

Kali Uchis and Rico Nasty snapped on their new collaborative track, "Aqui Yo Mando."


Kali Uchis has amassed a huge fanbase over the years thanks to her gorgeous singing voice and ability to put together interesting and conceptual projects. Meanwhile, Rico Nasty's in your face style has made her a fan-favorite amongst the new generation of hip-hop fans. With that being said, one could come to the conclusion that a collab between these two would be a whole lot of fun. Luckily, this conclusion was confirmed with the release of their new song "Aqui Yo Mando."

In this new song, we see both artists providing some bilingual verses over a hard-hitting synth and 808 driven instrumental. Both artists display seamless chemistry that will surely please both fanbases.

Give this track a spin and let us know what you think. 

Quotable Lyrics:

Boss bitch, you know where I be, classy (Nasty) but still your freak, bae
They can't do it like me (So nasty), no, they can't do it like me, bae
I know I ride that D, same way I did this beat, bae
I had no business, I'm bossy, yo quiero diamonds, I'm facíl
They wanna know what it cost me, de esas perras, me cansé

Kali Uchis
