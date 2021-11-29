Kali Uchis & Ozuna Get Political On “Another Day In America” For The “West Side Story” Soundtrack

West Side Story definitely isn’t anything new, although Stephen Spielberg didn’t hold back with his rendition of the classic musical. The film is set to arrive in theatres on December 10th, but ahead of that, Kali Uchis and Ozuna have shared “Another Day In America,” a political track that will appear on the forthcoming soundtrack.

Uchis’ new release is a reimagining of “America” from the original West Side Story. While she kept the melody the same, she reworked the lyrics from “I like to be in America / Everything free in America,” to “Everything changed in America / Who do you think built America?”

You can check out the trailer for Spielberg’s latest project above, listen to “Another Day In America” below, and if you’re craving more of Kali Uchis’ sultry voice, make sure to check out her recent collab with Omar Apollo – “Bad Life.”

Quotable Lyrics:

Money, greed, poison in the food

Profit off the prisions and the brainwash in the schools

If you watch the media, that will keep you fooled

As locked to the screens, keep scrolling on your phones

Money, greed, all that we consume

Say "Land of the free", but that land was always stolen

Mass incarceration and the detention centers

Everything that they did to us never made the news