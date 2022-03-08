Kali Shares New Single "Standards" On International Women's Day

Georgia-based rising rapper Kali is officially back with her new single, "Standards," which arrives a few days before the launch of her forthcoming project, Toxic Chocolate.

After beginning her rise to the top of the rap game with viral songs including "MMM MMM" and "Do A B*tch," Kali is back with her new single, "Standards." Discussing her relationship with a Pisces man that refused to take accountability for his actions, the rapper gives proof to the chatter that she's the "female Future" in hip-hop, continuing to make the world react to her toxic ways over an R&B drill beat.





On the new song, Kali told Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe, "It really just means for me, females take your power back. It’s me taking my power. I got standards and if you can't meet them then you cannot mess with me. That was the mindset I was in. I was going through it with someone. I went in the stu and said 'just press record.' Off the top, raw emotion... I got standards and you need to meet them... period."

Deciding to release the song on International Women's Day, Kali added, "For me, it took me a minute to build confidence to just be doing what I’m doing. For me, being a woman is just being confident, being creative, and showing who you are as a person through everything you do. We hold this together."

Listen to Kali's new single below and stay tuned for Toxic Chocolate this Friday.





Quotable Lyrics:

Tell my homegirl I ain't make that n***a my man so I won't stress about it

Played them games, you played yourself, won't lose no sleep about it

How you 27 and grown but you givin' childish

I guess that d*ck for everybody, that sh*t have a mileage