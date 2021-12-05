mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kali Puts Her Spin On Yung Miami's "Rap Freaks"

Aron A.
December 05, 2021 10:10
608 Views
13
0
Rap Freaks
Kali details her fantasies with Polo G, Key Glock, Future, Drake, Kehlani, and more on her remix of Yung Miami's "Rap Freaks."


Kali may have one-upped Yung Miami with her new remix of "Rap Freaks." The rising rapper came through with an equally sensual and creative freestyle where she name-dropped as many industry figures as she could within a minute and a half span, as well as her bedroom fantasies with them. Polo G earns himself a shout-out off of the top before Kali expresses her desire to get with Young Nudy. She also gives shouts out to Drake, Diddy, Kehlani, Key Glock and Gunna on the record. "Yung Miami with Diddy, is it father like son?/ King Combs, I need that 250 a month," she raps on the record.

The remix led Kali to widespread praise across Twitter as people reacted to her bars and compared her version to Yung Miami's. Check out Kali's freestyle below and let us know which version you prefer.

Quotable Lyrics
I like the way she say her name, Bia, Bia
If I whisper to that kitty, her n***a'll never see her
Have Toosii  short ass come and sang to this pussy
Fuck it, take me to the streets, I'm trying to see wassup with Future

