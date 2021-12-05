Kali Puts Her Spin On Yung Miami's "Rap Freaks"

Kali may have one-upped Yung Miami with her new remix of "Rap Freaks." The rising rapper came through with an equally sensual and creative freestyle where she name-dropped as many industry figures as she could within a minute and a half span, as well as her bedroom fantasies with them. Polo G earns himself a shout-out off of the top before Kali expresses her desire to get with Young Nudy. She also gives shouts out to Drake, Diddy, Kehlani, Key Glock and Gunna on the record. "Yung Miami with Diddy, is it father like son?/ King Combs, I need that 250 a month," she raps on the record.

The remix led Kali to widespread praise across Twitter as people reacted to her bars and compared her version to Yung Miami's. Check out Kali's freestyle below and let us know which version you prefer.

Quotable Lyrics

I like the way she say her name, Bia, Bia

If I whisper to that kitty, her n***a'll never see her

Have Toosii short ass come and sang to this pussy

Fuck it, take me to the streets, I'm trying to see wassup with Future