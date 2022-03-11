Kali Brings Toxicity To The Forefront On New Project, "Toxic Chocolate"

It's time to hop on the Kali bandwagon. The Georgia-based rapper has been rising the rap ranks for the last few years, achieving success with her viral songs "MMM MMM" and "Do A B*tch." She continues to prove herself to the doubters with each new release, growing into herself creatively on her latest project, Toxic Chocolate.

Through the new body of work, we learn more about Kali than we have from her previous singles as the 21-year-old budding superstar unveils the toxicity that lies underneath her sugarry-sweet appearance. Seemingly taking a cue from Future's playbook, Kali has fun on the new project, collaborating with BIA, Yung Bleu, Latto, MoneyBagg Yo, and ATL Jacob for a series of toxic bops. Kali often takes a vitriolic stance against her past lovers, calling them out by their astrological signs and convincing herself that they were never worth her time.





The new project arrives just days before Kali is set to take the road with Latto, Saucy Santana, and others on the Monster’s Energy Outbreak Tour.

Listen to Kali's new project below and let us know what you think in the comments.





Tracklist:

1. Standards

2. Ms. Lick Back

3. New Bad

4. Eat It Up (feat. BIA)

5. UonU (feat. Yung Bleu)

6. Toxic Chocolate

7. MMM MMM (The Remix) [feat. ATL Jacob, Latto, & MoneyBagg Yo]