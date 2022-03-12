Kali Adds BIA To "Eat It Up" From "Toxic Chocolate" Project

The South has dominated in the Rap game for years as one artist after another emerges from the region and tops the charts, but Georgia has been a particular force to be reckoned with. Dozens of hitmaking artists have gone from unknowns to global superstars after building careers in the Peach State, and viral sensation Kali hopes she's up next.

On Friday (March 11), Kali delivered her seven-track Toxic Chocolate project where she added voices like Moneybagg Yo, Yung Bleu, Latto, ATL Jacob, and BIA. The latter joins Kali on "Eat It Up," a track that was clearly inspired by Atlanta icons the Yin Yang Twins' classic hit, "Wait (The Whisper Song)." The ladies share the music space dropping lines about their lives of luxury as well as an explicit bar or two.

Stream Kali's "Eat It Up" featuring BIA and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm a classy b*tch, never trashy sis,

Never had a broke n*gga on my mattress

Ever had a gold digger with a matching wrist