Kalan.FrFr recently detailed his first interaction with Jay Brown, admitting that he was "nervous as fuck" to meet the Roc Nation CEO.
Kalan.FrFr says that he met Jay Brown by surprise while wearing a dirty pair of sneakers at the Roc Nation offices. The “Popstar” rapper detailed the interaction during a recent interview with HipHopDX, explaining that it was also the first time he got to spend extended time with Jay-Z.
“I smoked weed with Jay-Z man,” Kalan.FrFr began. “He ain’t smoke the weed, but I was smoking weed with Jay-Z I’m not gonna lie. Everybody had they own individuals we was just vibing.”
Lisa Lake / Getty Images
He explained that he was chilling at the office with Emory Jones, who told him to follow him into a room where, to his suprise, Brown and Jay-Z were waiting.
“I had some dirty ass shoes on and I stepped on that man’s white carpet man,” he recalled. “And I was like, ‘Fuck my bad Jay. We ain’t mean to step on your carpet.’ And we told him like, ‘Man, I hope we don’t get shelved cuz we stepped on your carpet fool. We really didn’t mean that.'”
He continued: “He was like, nah, ‘I ain’t tripping my n***a. He said, ‘Yeah, you got your man’s in here stepping all on the carpet and shit,’ Jay Brown said, that shit was funny. I swear. We was nervous as fuck. We didn’t wanna say nothing. We didn’t wanna smoke. Then we started smoking that n***a just came back outside, started talking to us regular. Like we had it. And then we sat there probably like five hours with that n***a, man, just talking, chopping it up. You know.”
Kalan.FrFr released his first project with Roc Nation, TwoFr2, back in 2021. He also performed on his first-ever headlining tour, earlier this year, stopping at seven different cities. Over the weekend, he performed at Philidelphia's Made in America Festival.
Check out Kalan.FrFr's conversation with HipHopDX below.
[Via]