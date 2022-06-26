Kalan.FrFr Features Blxst On New Summer Single "No Stoppin"

Kalan.FrFr is an artist hailing from Los Angeles, California. He is equipped with a melodic flow and sharp lyricism which has cemented him as the leader of LA’s new hip-hop class. In 2021, he signed to Roc Nation and released his first project, TwoFr. Now, he's back and eager to let everyone know that he's here to stay.

The Cali native collabed with Blxst, a jack of all trades in the music industry, to deliver a romantic single. "No Stoppin" was released on Friday, June 24-- just in time for the summer. Both Kalan and Blxst took turns sharing the story about a special lady in their life. Despite the ups and downs they might face, they are willing to fight through the relationship's triumphs and focus on the good.

As the fast-paced R&B inspired record played, the two musicians took turns spitting some incredibly relatable bars. Kalan managed to make the hook catchy and appealing to the ear, singing, "I get in my feelings, I don't need nobody. Hear me, you know everybody needs somebody."

This record is the official second single from Kalan's upcoming project, which will arrive later this summer. Stream the new love song on all platforms now.

Quotable Lyrics

I know you can find a better love in another one

We both know I'll always be your other one

Always be the one to come through when you need it

Always be the one to patch your heart when it's leaking