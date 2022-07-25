Kalan.FrFr Drops New Single "Light Breeze"

Kalan.FrFr made a splash during the pandemic. From projects like TwoFr and its sequel, the rapper became one of the most exciting new artists out on the West Coast. His versatility and songwriting has earned him fans among some of the biggest names in the game, including Jay-Z. However, The Roc Nation artist is now gearing up for the release of a new project and he gave fans a taste of what's to come with his latest single, "Light Breeze." The rapper's latest offering is a bop that's intended for summertime cruises with the windows rolled down and the speakers blaring.

Kalan.FrFr's upcoming project 222 is due out on Aug. 5th with appearances from Blxst, and more.

Check out the latest single from Kalan.FrFr below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

My bitch so bad, fuck a dime, she a dub

Sliding through the light with my gun and my cup

We be making love, but she like it rough

She know I'm a thug and soon I'ma beat it, beat it

