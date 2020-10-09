mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kalan.FrFr & Stunna 4 Vegas Just Wanna "Get In"

Dre D.
October 09, 2020 11:22
Get In
Kalan.FrFr Feat. Stunna 4 Vegas

Kalan.Frfr and Stunna 4 Vegas collide for a rowdy new banger.


Kalan.Frfr has been a part of an exciting new wave of LA rap that includes artists like himself, Shoreline Mafia, 1TakeJay, and the currently incarcerated cult favourites Drakeo the Ruler & 03 Greedo.

Unlike most of the artists on that list, Kalan's music retains a consistently celebratory vibe with an emphasis on party bangers.

It's certainly something he does well. For his latest single, he links up with Billion Dollar Baby rapper Stunna 4 Vegas to show love to all the women that walk like pigeons.

Kalan oozes charisma over an unruly beat from BankrollGotIt, spitting gems like "I got some head while my b*tch got some head/we was all in the bed/it's a head-on collision"

Check out "Get In" below and share your thoughts with us in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Baby I'm tryna get in, she got some ass in them jeans can I fit in
Beat up that p*ssy she walk like a pigeon
She going half on a pack tryna pitch in
Pull up the Lamb in the front, baby get in
What you missing baby give me the head like a split end
Make her run from the dick she conditioned
I got cheese on my eggs in the kitchen

